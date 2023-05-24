Down 3-0 in the series and by 9 points in the third quarter, Boston reacts and takes its first success in the Final in the East. Game-5 Thursday at the TD Garden

Miami Heat (8)-Boston Celtics (2) 99-116 (3-1 in the series)

With a test of character in game 4, the Celtics stay alive and bring the series back to Boston. Tatum and his teammates doze off in the first half and reach -9 at the start of the third fraction, but when the ghosts of a sensational coat start to manifest themselves, coach Mazzulla’s team responds in the best way, starting to find rhythm from long range and with production of an excellent Tatum (33 points and 11 rebounds) places the 18-0 run that changes the direction of the match. For once, Miami doesn’t show its usual discipline and with too many turnovers committed in the third period it gives a big hand to Boston. Once ahead, the Celtics no longer give discounts, they keep the Florida team at a safe distance and then go on to win easily. Wasted his first match-point Miami now to snatch the pass for the Finals will have to try to win game-5 in Boston on Thursday. See also Banchero more and more Magic: 21 points and first success with Orlando

The match — The dross of the disastrous performance offered in race-3 is not disposed of by the Celtics in a first quarter entirely of the Heat brand. Butler and Vincent ignite the home crowd, on the other side Boston’s attack takes a while to fuel up, so Miami tries to accelerate and reaches +9. With Horford showing some signs of life in attack in the second half, the away team tries to put Miami’s defense in difficulty, but the Heat respond with the production of a really positive Martin in this series. Things started to get complicated for the Celtics who went into the break six lengths late to go within 9 in the first two minutes of the second half.

The key — One step away from the precipice, however, comes the acceleration of Tatum. Boston begins to move the ball well around the perimeter and builds excellent shots, thus picking up pace in attack, on the other hand Miami makes too much confusion and runs into expensive turnovers. It rains triples for Boston which takes over the Heat and then overcomes them thanks to the 18-0 run. The inertia of the match passes in a few minutes into the hands of the Celtics who manage the reaction from Miami with great maturity. A hitherto imprecise Butler tries to play the charge and the Florida team produces its maximum effort, returning to -5 at 9’41” from the siren. This time, however, Boston does not become self-harming, as in the end of both game-1 and game-2, and with the baskets of Brown and Tatum it is back in control of the match. Miami sinks and must raise the white flag. Mission accomplished then for the Celtics who avoid the coat and try to send a message to the series. No team in the history of the NBA has ever managed to overturn a 0-3, but Boston wants to try until the end, the Heat are warned. See also Durant and Harden are not enough, Embiid chastises the Nets

You love me:Butler 29 (8/17, 1/4, 10/12 tl), Vincent 17, Martin 16. Rebounds: Butler 9. Assists: Lowry 6.

Boston:Tatum 33 (10/13, 4/9, 1/2 tl), Brown 17, White 16. Rebounds: Tatum 11. Assists: Tatum 7.

May 24, 2023 (change May 24, 2023 | 07:19)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Celtics #pride #super #Tatum #finally #Miami #beaten