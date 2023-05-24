Mazatlan.- The city of Mazatlán will vibrate with the arrival of the Mexican team next Wednesday, June 7when the Tricolor plays in the Kraken a friendly duel against the Trinidad and Tobago national team as part of their preparation for the Nations League Four and Gold Cup to be held in June and July.

Preparation

Diego Cocca’s team will have very busy weeks and It seeks to prepare itself to face the following commitments in a good way.

According to information from David Medrano, in addition to María Fernanda Alonso, from TUDN, Mazatlán would be the venue for this preparation meeting, so it will be the debut of the position and home of the Cañoneros in a game of the Mexican soccer team.

Much had been said about the arrival of El Tri at the home of Mazatlán FC, It was even rumored last year that Mazatlán was going to host a Nations League match, but due to the violent events in the stadium at the beginning of the year, the federations decided to postpone the arrival of the national team.

The Kraken stadium, which opened in 2020, with a capacity for just over 20,000 fans, will be the home of the national team in its preparation for the duel against the United States on June 15.

Calendar

The winner of this semifinal phase of the Final Four will be measured against Canada or Panama on the 18th of the same month.

After the final four, Mexico will play its first match of the Gold Cupon June 25 against Honduras, plays with Haiti on the 29th and ends the group stage on July 2 against Qatar, so it will be more than a month full of activity for the Tricolor team.

The national team or Mazatlán FC still need to make the game and the venue official, but it could be very soon.