12/16/2024



Updated at 8:13 p.m.





The match that Sevilla FC and Celta de Vigo played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium on Saturday was very emotional, the last of Jesús Navas, the Sevilla legend, as a professional player at home before retiring permanently this coming Sunday against the Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. Both in the run-up, during the match and also once the referee Gil Manzano whistled the end of the duel, there were moments with a great charge of emotion, in which the Vigo team also participated with its captain Iago Aspas at the head.

In the 70th minute was when Xavi García Pimienta decided to replace Jesús Navas. Sevilla were already winning 1-0, thanks to a goal from Manu Bueno, the youth player who very excitedly celebrated the goal with his idol Navas, and when the fourth referee raised the sign the game came to a halt. The Extremaduran referee gave permission for the substitution to take place and both the referee and Celta himself collaborated to ensure that the player had the farewell he deserved.

The first to approach and hug Navas was Iago Aspas. The Galician captain was very affectionate with his Sevilla player namesake. And from there, the other nine outfield players and also the goalkeeper, Álvaro Fernández, approached where the Nervion captain was, to say goodbye to him on the field of what has been his football home.

Before, in the run-up to the match, Iago Aspas gave Jesús Navas a shirt signed by the entire Celta squad and also a painting with a photograph of Navas’ first match against Celta at the Balaídos stadium.