At least five dead in Wisconsin school shooting

At least five people have died in a shooting today at a Christian school in Wisconsin, including the suspect, and seven more have been injured and taken to hospitals, according to authorities in Madison, the state capital. The center, which has reported the incident, has about 390 students in preschool to high school classes.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a press conference that when they arrived at the Abundant Life Christian school, shortly before 11 a.m., they found “multiple victims injured by firearms” and also found killed the alleged “responsible person”, who they believe was a young student of the same. Initially they stated that the fatalities were three.

Barnes did not specify whether the victims are students or school workers and added that the injured have minor injuries and others that could be fatal. The police did not have to fire their weapons and have asked the population to avoid passing through the area.