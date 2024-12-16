Monday, December 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

At least five dead in Wisconsin school shooting

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2024
in Business
0
At least five dead in Wisconsin school shooting
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

At least five people have died in a shooting today at a Christian school in Wisconsin, including the suspect, and seven more have been injured and taken to hospitals, according to authorities in Madison, the state capital. The center, which has reported the incident, has about 390 students in preschool to high school classes.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a press conference that when they arrived at the Abundant Life Christian school, shortly before 11 a.m., they found “multiple victims injured by firearms” and also found killed the alleged “responsible person”, who they believe was a young student of the same. Initially they stated that the fatalities were three.

Barnes did not specify whether the victims are students or school workers and added that the injured have minor injuries and others that could be fatal. The police did not have to fire their weapons and have asked the population to avoid passing through the area.

#dead #Wisconsin #school #shooting

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
The Episcopal Conference erases Torreciudad from its memory of activities after eleven years defining it as a sanctuary

The Episcopal Conference erases Torreciudad from its memory of activities after eleven years defining it as a sanctuary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result