Following the premise that form follows function, Brazilians continue to be quite creative when it comes to making automotive adaptations. The last ones were to build pickup trucks of popular models like Brasília and Celta.

The Volkswagen classic was adapted for a model with a bucket by the company Fernandes Acrílicas, from Guarulhos, in the greater São Paulo. The images are from 2015. The report contacted the company to find out if the vehicle still exists, but received no response.

After having the back cut, the front area received new glass so that the finish was perfect. The model’s rear engine was kept in place and the bucket was made from a Variant II, which also provided the interior panel. The top is made of acrylic, so the company can show off its expertise.

The Chevrolet hatch truck was spotted on the internet driving around the country, but it is not known in which city it circulates. She also only had the front part kept and the rear is made up of a truck bed.



