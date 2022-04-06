In case of Will Smith continues to cause outrage in Hollywood. Despite the fact that the actor apologized for the attack on Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars and decided to resign from the Academy, it does not seem that his career can take flight in a short time.

As we saw, Netflix and Sony canceled the productions that involved the artist due to the controversy. However, his problems do not seem to be close to ending after the complaints of Paul Rodríguez, an actor with whom he worked for the movie “Ali”.

“Chris Rock only got slapped at the Oscars… but I got a verbal slap from Will Smith every day. And sometimes I think that the emotional wounds are as deep, if not deeper, than the physical ones, ”were his statements for The Sun magazine.

“That movie was meant to be a great springboard in my career, but it ended up being a nightmare for me because of all the disgusting insults I received from Smith. He was mean to me, but good to everyone else. It was kind of like Jekyll and Hyde,” he added.

What is the movie about?

Champion, leader and big media figure. Ali became one of the most endearing characters in contemporary American history, thanks to his story in and out of the ring.