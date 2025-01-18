The year has started well for the Spanish stock market and also for the companies that now make up The Strategic Portfolio of elEconomista.es. A clear example is that of Cellnex this week, in which it accumulates a revaluation close to 10% which reduces the negative balance maintained in the active management tool.

The tower company announced this week its first share buyback, of 800 million euros for this year, which at Tuesday’s prices represented a profitability of close to 4%. The market has welcomed this news since it means bringing forward by one year the start of the implementation of the shareholder remuneration policy that was planned for 2026, at which time it was going to begin distributing 500 million.

Gestamp, Dominion and Santander have also closed the week with revaluations of between 4 and 7% after a few days in which they have been charged Repsol’s dividenda strategy in which a double position is open. More than 700 euros have been deposited (approximately 3.5% profitability).

The next dividend to be collected will be that of Acerinox, on Friday the 24th. The steel company will pay 0.31 euros per sharewhich at current prices rent 3.2% and whose cut-off date is the 22nd. By the end of the month there would be Sacyr, which we remember is in script. However, it is too late to gain the right to collect in cash or shares.