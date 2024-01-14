Luis Enrique's PSG faced Lens in a Ligue 1 match, at the Stade Bollaert Delelis, Lens' fiefdom. The Parisians won with goals from Bradley Barcola and Kylian Mbappé. With this result, Luis Enrique's team remains in first place in the table with 43 units.
Below we leave you with the five next matches of Paris Saint Germain
After this match against Lens and the French Cup round against Revel, Luis Enrique's men will have to face Orléans in the cup round of 32. Paris Saint Germain has the objective of becoming champion of this competition.
The Parisian club will have a very demanding match for this round of Ligue 1. They will face a club that is doing its homework, currently Stade Brestois is fourth in Ligue 1.
To inaugurate the month of February, Paris Saint Germain will visit Strasbourg on the twentieth day of the French league championship. The match will be on February 4, although the date has yet to be confirmed.
After the match against Strasbourg, Luis Enrique's men will have another match against Lille at the Parc des Princes. Those who will be visitors in this match will do everything possible to reach the Champions League positions
After all these games, those from Paris will have to prepare to play the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Real Sociedad. Surely we will be facing a match that will not leave anyone indifferent.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Orleans
|
January 14
|
20:45 ESP,13:45 MX, 16:45 ARG
|
French Cup
|
To be confirmed
|
Stade Brestois
|
January 28
|
20:45 ESP,13:45 MX, 16:45 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Strasbourg
|
February 2
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Lille
|
February 11th
|
To be confirmed
|
Ligue 1
|
Eurosport
|
Real society
|
February 14th
|
21:00 ESP, 14:00 MX, 17:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Movistar +
