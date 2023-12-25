Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Belgian equestrian Celine de Azevedo was crowned the Grand Prix title of the Abu Dhabi International Four-Star Show Jumping Championship (2023), which was organized by the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club on its sandy field, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE and Deputy Prime Minister. , Head of the Presidential Office, President of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, and supervised by the International Equestrian Federation and the Equestrian and Racing Federation.

The closing competition was witnessed and the grand prize winners were crowned by His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the Equestrian and Racing Federation, and Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, President of the tournament, and it was witnessed by an audience. Many fans of show jumping.

The Grand Prix competition of the Abu Dhabi International Championship was according to the specifications of the two rounds, and its track was designed with barriers reaching a height of 155 cm. 28 male and female riders participated in its first round, competing for financial prizes worth 481,400 dirhams, and 7 riders advanced to the second round, including 5 without error, and one rider with two penalty points. Then one knight has the best result with a total of 4 penalty points, and entry into the field for the second round is with the participation of the best result at the bottom of the list, which is a feature with which the best performer in the first round is rewarded.

The second round resulted in the victory of the Belgian equestrian Celine de Azevedo, participant No. (6) with the horse “Desi Dos Embrones”, and she finished the second round in a time of 43.01 seconds. This is the first time that Celine has achieved an international championship title on the equestrian fields in the Emirates, in three years. For almost years, she was keen to participate in it, and the second place prize was won by the German horsewoman Sophie Henners, participant No. (7) and the last participant in the second round, accompanied by her horse “Singclair”, but she found that the horsewoman, Cyrine, who preceded her in participating, also preceded her in recording the best time, He put more pressure on her, making it difficult for her to break it, and she finished the round in a very competitive time of 43.26 seconds, that is, a difference of only a quarter of a second that made a big difference between the prizes for the two jockeys, and the third place award was won by the Brazilian jockey Luis Felipe Azevedo, participant No. (4) with The mare, “Serra de Pedroux Z,” finished the second round in a time of 46.33 seconds, which was the best at the time. Then he retreated in front of the jumps of the rider, Celine, and received more from the jumps of the rider, Sophie.

The championship competitions witnessed strong participation by jumping riders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and among them, the rider Abdul Rahman Al-Rajhi shone on the back of the horse “Babaloo HD”, competing in the challenges of reaching one of the qualifying rounds for the Show Jumping World Cup, which will be held on Sunday evening at the conclusion of the championship competitions. The competition was according to the specifications of one round over 145 cm hurdles, in which 47 male and female riders competed. 8 riders completed the round without error, and Al-Rajhi, Participant No. (11), completed it in a time of 67.47 seconds. The second place award was crowned by the German rider Robin Nief, Participant No. (19), accompanied by The horse “Casalia R” finished the round in a time of 67.94 seconds, and the third place award was won by the Saudi Olympic jockey Ramzi Al-Dahami, Participant No. (3), accompanied by his horse “High Quality J”. He completed the round in 69.02 seconds, and the best results of our riders was sixth place, which the horseman achieved. Sheikh Ali Jamal Al Nuaimi with the horse “Can Fly Z”.

The brilliant Syrian horsewoman, Sham Al-Assad, won the top spot in the one-round competition in the four-star category, over the 140 cm hurdles, with the participation of 39 male and female horsemen. Al-Assad completed it with “Shapeo TN” in a time of 67.47 seconds, and the horseman, Salem Ahmed Al-Suwaidi, with the horse, came in second place. “Diamond Way” and the time was 67.71 seconds. The third place award was won by the German rider George Neif with “Crazy Friend” and the time was 70.34 seconds.

The victory was achieved by the young rider, Mohammed Hamad Al-Karbi, with “Chantal”, in the two-stage competition over the 125 cm hurdles, in which 48 male and female riders competed, 17 of whom completed the two stages without error, and in which the Emirati riders dominated the first four places, and Mohammed Al-Karbi topped them by recording the best time in the stage. The second place was 22.97 seconds, and the brother of the leader, the young rider Ali Hamad Al-Karbi with “Doklahoma VDL”, was crowned second place. He finished the second stage in a time of 23.57 seconds, and the third place award went to our rider Abdullah Ahmed Al-Sharafa with the horse “FIFA”. The time is 25.91 seconds.

The junior rider, Mabkhout Awaida Al-Karbi, won the international qualifying title for the “Juniors” category, for jumpers from the seventh regional group countries. Mabkhout Al-Karbi’s victory came in a competition with the specifications of one round with a round of distinction, on 125 cm hurdles, with the participation of 29 male and female riders, of whom he completed the main round 6. Knights, and moved to the distinction round, and 3 of them succeeded in completing it without error, and they advanced to the podium, the knight Mabkhout, accompanied by “Pogba”, and he completed the distinction in a fast time of 29.47 seconds, and the second place award was crowned by our emerging knight Abdullah Hamad Al-Karbi with “Demphis”. He completed the distinction in a time of 31.60 seconds, and the third place award was won by the Bulgarian equestrian Nastassia Klats and “Picasso”, and she completed the distinction in 35.07 seconds.