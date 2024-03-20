A condition that has turned her life upside down and that she has been trying to fight for almost two years

Words that moved everyone, those published by Celine Dion last March 15, on the occasion of International Stiff Person Syndrome Day. A neurological disease that has affected the beloved star for almost two years and forced her to move away from the world of music.

Stiff person syndrome is one autoimmune neurological condition, leading to progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms in the back, legs, and torso. It affects the muscles of the body and over time, leads the affected patient to loss of mobility and chronic pain. As in the case of Céline Dion, it can also affect other muscles such as Heart and the vocal cords. In fact, the star cannot go on stage and cannot sing, she was forced to cancel all her concerts.

After a long time, she returned to the stage at the Grammy Awards to reward Taylor Swift. A surprise appearance that no one expected. The audience welcomed the singer with a standing ovationshowing her once again how loved and supported she is.

On the occasion of International Stiff Person Syndrome Day, Céline Dion published a moving post, which went around the world in just a few hours. A warrior who, despite everything, does not lose her smile and shows herself determined to win her battle and return to the stage.

The moving words of Céline Dion

Here are the words of the star, which accompany a beautiful photo with her three children, René-Charles and the twins Nelson And Eddie:

Today marks International Stiff Person Syndrome Day. As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disease has been one of the most difficult experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day return to the stage and live as normal a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support of my children, my family, my team and all of you! I want to send my encouragement and support to everyone around the world who has been affected by SPS. I want you to know that you can do it! We can do it!

