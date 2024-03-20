It must be said that several games on PS5 already adopt AMD's FSR, but given that in this case we are talking about proprietary technology it is reasonable to expect better results from an image quality/performance point of view.

In short, the objective of these solutions allow the reconstruction of high resolution images, starting from a lower one, thus guaranteeing better performance. Analyzing the documents provided to the developers, tech enthusiasts say that PSSR will be able to recreate 4K images starting from 1080p .

From Digital Foundry's analysis of the specifications of the alleged PS5 Pro Interesting new details have emerged about the potential of the new features implemented by Sony and in particular the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) a proprietary technology in some ways similar to NVIDIA's DLSS, AMD's FSR and Intel's XeSS.

Even older games will benefit from PSSR

Even games like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be able to benefit from the PSSR of the PS5 Pro

Another very interesting aspect is that the PSSR may be backwards compatible even with all the games released before the launch of the PS5 Pro. For example, a title like Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, which adopts a very low resolution in performance mode, could benefit enormously from it.

Clearly this is excellent news for all those who have games in the backlog with months or years behind them, all clearly provided that the developers decide to create specific patcheswhich might not be too complicated.

“It seems that all games can benefit from PSSR if the developer goes back to work on them, even if they are on older SDKs,” Richard Leadbetter said in the video above. “It looks like the developers may go back to those games and add PSSR support, without having to update the SDK“.

“This is potentially great, because for many of the games out there that are unlikely to get the full update to the latest SDK and full features of the PS5 Pro, it means you can at least get the PSSR update, if the developer goes back and adds this function. Which seems excellent to me, because there have been many games in which – let's face it – the resolution was too low and the upscaling wasn't good enough to compensate for this.”

From Digital Foundry's analysis of the specifications of the PS5 Pro, there is also talk of a leap in performance level in line with that seen from the PS4 to the PS4 Pro. In any case, to know for sure it will be necessary to wait for the launch of the console, at the moment not even officially confirmed, for all the relevant analyses.