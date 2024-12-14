Celiac disease or celiac disease is an allergy not mediated by immunoglobulin E (IgE), an antibody involved in allergy and the immune response against pathogenic organisms which, when not mediated, means that the immunological mechanisms have not been defined and that the symptoms They need more food or more time to manifest themselves. Because of this, diagnosis can take years, which can lead to serious health problems.

The most current definition of celiac disease is that it is an immunologically based systemic disorder, caused by the ingestion of gluten and plant proteins (prolamins), which affects genetically predisposed individuals. It is estimated that 1 percent of the population has celiac disease. This disease can affect men and women equally, but the prevalence is higher in women; it usually appears in childhood, although there are also cases diagnosed in advanced age.

Causes of celiac disease

Genetic basis

The exact cause of celiac disease is unknown but it has been concluded that it has a genetic basis since in many cases there is more than one member of a family who suffers from it. The main consequence of celiac disease is that the reaction to gluten ingestion triggers an immune response in the small intestine that, over time, sees damage to the villi that line it and are responsible for the absorption of nutrients.

There are no degrees of celiac disease and the following have been identified as risk factors for suffering from the disease:

– Family history of celiac disease or dermatitis herpetiformis.

– Suffer from type 1 diabetes.

– Have an autoimmune disorder of thyroid origin.

– Have Down syndrome or Turner syndrome.

– Suffer from Addison’s disease.

– Have rheumatoid arthritis.

Celiac disease can be:

– Symptomatic. Present symptoms.

– Subclinic. There are no symptoms but diagnostic tests may be positive.

– Latent. Diagnosed individuals who do not have symptoms if they eat gluten and their intestinal mucosa is normal because after the start of the gluten-free diet the disease remains in a subclinical state.

– Potential. Genetic predisposition due to positive HLA gene and its haplotypes DQ2 and DQ8.

Symptoms of celiac disease

According to age

The symptoms and complications of celiac disease can vary depending on age:

– In childhood: vomiting; diarrhea; nausea; unintentional weight loss; asthenia; irritability; brittle hair; poorly developed muscles in buttocks, thighs and legs; leukopenia; growth failure; thrombocytosis; dyslexia; autism; or hyperactivity.

– In adolescence: iron deficiency anemia; abdominal pain; diarrhea and/or constipation; meteorism; hepatitis; atopic dermatitis; angular cheilitis, inflammatory lesion in the corner of the lip; headaches; epilepsy; pubertal delay or late first period; juvenile chronic arthritis; or epilepsy.

– In adulthood: diarrhea; apathy; irritability; asthenia; lack of appetite; weight loss; dermatitis herpetiformis; iron deficiency anemia; osteoporosis; arthritis; irritable colon; abortions; infertility; early menopause; epilepsy; digestive cancer; high transaminases in the liver (hypertransaminemia); or incorrect functioning of the peripheral nerves (peripheral neuropathies).

Diagnosis of celiac disease

Intestinal analysis and biopsy

Physical examination, medical history, and serologic testing to detect elevated levels of gluten antibodies such as anti-gliadin, anti-endomysial, anti-reticulin, and anti-transglutaminase antibodies are the first steps in diagnosis. Confirmation comes with an intestinal biopsy to check for damaged villi.

Celiac disease treatment and medication

gluten free diet

The only treatment for celiac disease is to avoid foods with gluten (wheat, barley, bulgur, malt, rye, semolina, spelled, triticale, gluten-containing ingredients such as flour from these cereals, modified starch, food stabilizers, nutritional supplements , medications…). For people with celiac disease, respecting the diet, reading the label carefully, avoiding cross-contamination when handling food at home and eating in establishments that respect food safety standards for people with celiac disease is essential to achieve and maintain a good state of health. .

The specialist can also prescribe vitamin and mineral supplements to improve the nutritional status of the patient that do not have gluten in their coverage or formulation.

Celiac disease prevention

Collective support

Celiac disease has no prevention, but maintaining quality of life and well-being depends on the degree of awareness about the disease itself and how the environment, family and friends, can support to avoid cross-contamination. Association guides on gluten-free foods, recommendations for daily life and, above all, diet maintenance are essential to avoid the complications of the disease and lead a normal life.