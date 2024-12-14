By 204 votes in favor and 85 against, along with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots, the opposition proposal goes ahead because with the support of several deputies from the ruling party President Yoon Suk-yeol will be suspended from office and his position will be filled on an interim basis by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo



Updated at 09:32 a.m.





The second attempt to remove the president of power from power succeeds South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeolfor declaring martial law on December 3. The second motion of no confidence presented in Parliament by opposition groups has been approved thanks to the support of some in the ruling party, which had called on President Yoon to leave office but did not want to join the other rival forces to remove him. By 204 votes in favor and 85 against, along with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots, the motion of censure has passed.

President Yoon will be suspended from office and his position will be filled on an interim basis by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, according to the state news agency Yonhap.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT