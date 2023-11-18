Celebrities have found a highly profitable business in the cosmetics sector. Actresses, singers, models or ‘influencers’ like Kylie Jenner, the pioneer of a wave of celebrities who have found social networks to be the best sales platform for her and in her own figure the best ambassador. The youngest of the Kardashians, despite the controversy over the financial data of her company, continues to be among the favorites with Kylie Cosmetics. A brand that was born in 2015 as a response to the controversy over infiltrations on their lips. Her first products, lipsticks and eyeliners, were sold in packs at a cost of 29 dollars (about 26 euros). They sold out in minutes. Then came new products, special editions with her sisters and a skin care line, elevating her brand to a global phenomenon.

A couple of years after the birth of Kylie Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty arrived, the brand of Rihanna, the undoubted queen of cosmetics. Not only for a question of figures, that too, but because the singer from Barbados achieved a turning point in the industry with her inclusive proposal, which brought colors to the industry with its bases in 40 different shades to break with the idea that was the skin tone until now. Just one year later, in 2018, the offer increased to 50 different shades, expanding the range for black skin and including albino skin. An initiative that caused other companies to follow in their footsteps and address a much broader audience.

A milestone in the industry that the singer, temporarily away from the stage and focused on her successful cosmetics and fashion companies, knew how to fuel the threat of competition with a performance last February at the Super Bowl halftime , where she did the best advertising by putting on makeup in front of the entire public, making the translucent powder and red liquid lipstick she used go viral. Searches for Fenty on Google increased by more than 800%, which translated into a spectacular rise in sales. From Sephora, Fenty’s distributor, they revealed that they increased 300%.

Rihanna and Kylie Jenner are the spearhead of a large army of celebrities who have decided to expand their networks to the beauty business. One of the most successful is Masqmai, by the influencer and businesswoman Alice Campello. Founded in 2017, the Italian firm includes facial, body and hair care treatment. A brand that has not stopped growing based on products free of parabens, mineral oils and sulfates. They are constantly searching for pure and effective ingredients to create powerful formulas that offer real results. In addition to not testing on animals, their products are formulated with a high concentration of active ingredients to offer the best and highly effective products for personal care.

The brand, 100% made in Spain and also sold at Sephora, has made a good name for itself on social networks. It’s difficult to get on Instagram or TikTok and not find someone, famous – like Paula Echeverria or Violeta Mangriñán – or not, with their eye contour patches.

The latest to arrive at the business has been Haley Bieber with her signature Rhode -her middle name-. Her exclusive presentation a few weeks ago in Paris has made her interest in her products grow rapidly and she is already a competitor for the established Rare Beauty, by Selena Gómez; WelleCo, from the ‘top’ Elle Macpherson; or rem, by Ariana Grande.