Camila Escribns is now ready to shine at the final gala of Miss Universe 2023 and bring the long-awaited crown to Peru. The talented Peruvian left a good feeling in the National Costume contest by parading in a tumi costume, alluding to the Inca culture. In order not to miss the transmission of the end of the contest LIVE, Follow the special coverage that is being carried out The Entertainment Republic.

What time will Miss Universe 2023 be?

The broadcast of Miss Universe 2023 in Peru will begin at 9:00 p.m. Below, see the beauty pageant schedules in other countries:

Peru, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador: 9.00 pm

Argentina, Chile, Venezuela and Uruguay: 10.00 pm

El Salvador, Mexico and the United States: 8.00 pm

Miss Universe with Camila Escribns: where to see the final gala?

The final of Miss Universe 2023 LIVE to see the participation of Camila Escribens will be broadcast on the Telemundo signal. If you are in the United States, you can watch it on the Univision channel.

Camila Escribns represents Peru in the Miss Universe. Photo: Instagram

How to watch Telemundo LIVE ONLINE?

Miss Universe will be available via Telemundo and through its website. Below, we list the countries that have this signal so that you do not miss any details of the most important beauty pageant in the world:

Peru: 20 on Movistar TV (cable), 112 on Movistar TV (satellite), 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 in DirecTV, 309 in Montecable, 344 in TCC.

Argentina: 231 in DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) in Cablevisión, 99 in Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) in Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Who won Miss Universe?

The winner of the previous edition of Miss Universe 2023 was the American R’Bonney Gabriel after beating Miss Venezuela in a disputed final. The North American made headlines for not having bathed for a month prior to the contest.