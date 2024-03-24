Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/24/2024 – 21:45

Bolsonaro parliamentarians claim that they still do not have a definition on how they will vote in the session that must decide on maintaining the arrest of federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão in the Chamber of Deputies. The deputy is suspected of being one of those responsible for the murder of Rio de Janeiro councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes, in 2018, and was arrested this Sunday, 24.

Chiquinho Brazão's defense was sought this Sunday, but did not respond. On the 20th, in a statement, he said he was “surprised by speculations that seek to implicate him in the crime”.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) has 24 hours to officially communicate Brazão's arrest to the Chamber, and then the House must analyze the situation in plenary in the next legislative session, which takes place on Tuesday, 26.

The minority leader in the Chamber, deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF), said that before deciding on the vote, the opposition to the Lula government needs to analyze the “constitutional requirements”. To the Estadãothe deputy also stated that, for her, “it seems that he could not be arrested”.

The preventive detention was brought forward to this Sunday, according to the PF, due to signs that the family of those being investigated planned to leave the country in the next few days.

Federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) said he is still analyzing it and “was not convinced” about the vote.

Deputy Junio ​​Amaral (PL-MG) cited the case of deputy Daniel Silveira, saying that on that occasion, which, according to him, “it wasn’t even a crime”, Congress “gave up the Constitution to sign an arrest of a parliamentarian” and that , now, in what he describes as “a very serious crime”, he will vote to maintain the prison.

The former deputy, known for breaking the sign with Marielle's name, was convicted of defending coup agendas. In a video published on social media in February 2021, he attacked and offended ministers, talked about giving magistrates a “beating”, defended the 1964 military coup and AI-5 (the harshest act of the dictatorship).

In a post on the social network for the case”.

His brother, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), who will have a vote in the House to decide on maintaining the prison, used the social network to post a video of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in which the PT member associates Bolsonaro to militiamen “directly responsible for Marielle’s death”.

For the Chamber to confirm the arrest of the deputy, the support of the absolute majority of parliamentarians in the House is necessary, that is, 257 votes. Voting is open, and the resolution with what is decided is promulgated in the session itself.

Due to the urgency, an opinion must be presented to the Chamber's Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) on the arrest, and the maintenance decided directly in the plenary. The deputy's defense speaks three times during the analysis – before reading the opinion, after reading and after the discussion. Each defense demonstration lasts 15 minutes.

The rule on deputies deciding on arrest is set out in article 53, item 2 of the Federal Constitution, which says that after the issuance of the diploma, “members of the National Congress may not be arrested, except in the act of committing a non-bailable crime, nor criminally prosecuted without prior permission from their House”.

If Chiquinho Brazão also loses his mandate as federal deputy, the substitute Ricardo Abrão (União-RJ) will take over the seat in the Chamber. On Sunday night, Brazão was sent off at União Brasil.