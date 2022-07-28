Owner of a powerful voice and one of the greatest referents of criollismo, Cecilia Bracamonte knows the importance of the National Holidays, which celebrate the best of our roots. Therefore, the singer refers to the complicated situation in the country, she flatters the new Peruvian female voices and confesses the unfortunate moment that happened when a producer rejected her proposal to make a program about our Peruvian music.

The artist will also return this July 28 to the Cocodrilo Verde lounge bar that commemorates its 21st anniversary and will dedicate a harmonious evening to our Peruvian music.

As a good Peruvian, you will celebrate this July 28 in a patriotic evening with a show at the Cocodrilo Verde lounge…

I’m going to be at Cocodrilo Verde, which is celebrating its 21st anniversary just this month. I will celebrate the National Holidays with a Creole music show, it will also be nuanced with international genres. I will try to bring joy to everyone, talk about positive things, do the opposite of what we are experiencing now (in reference to the political situation).

You and other artists, such as Bartola and Eva Ayllón, have been characterized by their powerful voices and having been far from scandals. New artists are continually involved in controversy or are criticized for using playback…

I think that the artists from before, I can now consider myself as an older generation (laughs), makes us sing the love of music. Now is when everything enters through the eyes and there is a lot of technology. I try to continue taking care of myself, not to commit excesses, I am an athlete, I take care of my voice. Everything is a chain, one has to be physically fit to stand up to people, more than anything for love and respect for the public.

The fence is being left too high Which artist could you consider as your successor or who catches your attention in the current scene?

It’s true, the fence is getting very high and at this moment I don’t know who to give the post to (laughs). The other day I was at a presentation with Cielo Torres, Amy Gutierrez and Kate Candela, they are girls with extraordinary voices. I told them ‘why don’t you sing Creole?’. Now, one that I have loved since I saw her is Daniela Darcourt, she has a voice that floats. What I admire about each girl that comes out is that each one has her own style.

Cecilia Bracamonte happy to be reunited with her audience. Photo: File/GLR

You are one of the leading singers of criollismo, but not much is known about new artists who want to venture into this genre, why do you think this happens?

As I would like there to be a contest, program, in which the voices of our Peruvian music are more widely disseminated, we need a space like this. That’s what you have to do with our music, dress it long. Let criollismo be cultivated, not criollada.

Haven’t you proposed to any channel or producer to take that attractive format that you indicate to TV?

I believe that they (the channels) are focused on other things, on what works for them. They mistakenly think that Peruvian music does not sell; once a producer answered me that. It hurt me a lot, so I understood that the only thing you have to do is focus on yours and do the best you can, even if you don’t have the necessary resources or we are not recognized. It will weigh them down because we are going to disappear and it will be their fault because they did not give real space to what our music is.

What do you mean by not recognizing you?

It is that sometimes we are not recognized, at least in my case. Sometimes I have been proposed for an award, but for not having the followers that I should have won me. They do not value the show, but the image. What do we believe? in talent or image.

Is the issue of little recognition also seen in the State, by the authorities?

The State does not realize anything, and above all in this State that we are in. They are seeing something else, they are on the subject of ‘leaving us stranded’ without a medium and everything for their pockets. Everything is so poorly focused that if one continues singing it is because God is great. We don’t have motivation, except when one thinks that we are going to meet people again. The State does nothing for us.

The singer showed her annoyance with the people of the Miraflores district for not exercising their vote. Photo: Instagram / Cecilia Bracamonte.

In the current political landscape, do you think things will improve or stay the same?

Everything has sharpened, it’s one after another. I swear that sometimes I wish I didn’t wake up because I say ‘and now what news do we wake up with?’ We have never experienced what we are experiencing (about the political situation), at least not me. This moment is terrifying, I feel sorry, angry, a string of mixed feelings. I love Peru, my people, unfortunately I would not enter politics, not even dead, because I would be ‘stumbling’ with everyone.

Apart from music, will we see you on Gisela Valcárcel’s show perhaps?

No, look, I write to Gisela, but she hasn’t mentioned anything to me (about the program “La gran Estrella). I don’t like being a jury I think (laughs), because in that sense I’m fair, I’m not interested in hurting them (the participants) but, on the contrary, raising them up.

Finally, have you ever thought about retiring from the stage? Let us know if we still have Cecilia Bracamonte for a while.

I’m still going, I’ve thought many times that I’d better retire, I’m a little tired but I still have a good physique. I am an athlete, that also keeps me going. Although I don’t think I’m taking too long either, I want to leave an image of a vital Cecilia Bracamonte on stage and quick in her responses. I want to leave a pretty image, not for people to say ‘oh no, but it’s not the same as before’, not that. Everything changes, but the voice is.