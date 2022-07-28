The company announced changes to improve the search and usability of the platform

Google released a video this Thursday (July 28, 2022) with the new Gmail interface, the company’s email service, which will be made available to users. The main novelty is in the layout of the platform.

There will be a new panel next to the drop-down menu with Google Meet, Spaces and Chat icons. The changes also extend to Workspace with a new look based on Google’s Material Design 3.

Another improvement is the search features for contact searches. With the update, Gmail will be able to reduce search and help results so that the user finds exactly what they want.

In addition, the new suggestions will favor search results based on how often the user interacts with the account. That is, when the user searches for a name in the search bar, he will come across the contacts that exchange more messages.

According to Google, the adjustments should help increase productivity and speed in the process of searching for contacts on the platform.

Watch the video showing the main changes (46s):