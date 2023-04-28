Moment of confrontation between the science popularizer and the young boyfriend Simone Antolini

The Island of the Famouswe have seen it several times over the many years of broadcasting of the reality show, manages to put anyone to the test and squabbles are the order of the day almost. Thanks to the advancing hunger, the continuous deprivations and the dynamics of the game, this edition too is proving to be full of more or less serious clashes.

The latest in chronological order once again saw the science popularizer and journalist as the protagonist Alessandro Cecchi Paone after the heated confrontation with Nathaly Caldonazzo. This time the bickering exploded with the 23-year-old partner Simone Antoliniafter a moment of discouragement of the young student from the Marche region.

Simone's Difficult Moment — Simone, as well documented by the cameras, tried to seek solace in the 61-year-old with whom he has been paired for some time now, but the conductor's reaction was not what he expected. The 23-year-old immediately underlined the perceived detachment: "When I can't understand what surrounds me, when everything gets heavy, I need a person who understands me, who understands me, who makes me talk, and today I can't find him".

Conductor’s reply — Cecchi Paone replied a little annoyed: “Then find another one! If you say I’m not capable of it, another one is needed. You said that I’m not close to you and I don’t understand you. So that means you need it someone who is. Because I’m always the same here.”

Peace made — What was to all intents and purposes the couple’s first quarrel on the beach of Cayo Cochinos saw the two make up shortly after with a kiss for the camera which was also taken up by the official account of L’Isola dei Famosi on Instagram.

Alessandro and Simone in Nominations — Alessandro and Simone arrived on the Island as a single competitor and ended up in last Monday's episode nomination together with Nathaly Caldonazzo and Fiore Argento. In the past few hours, the latter was in turn the protagonist of a spat with her teammate Helena Prestes after a boulder rolled on Dario Argento's daughter while collecting wood, ready to scold Helena for not having paid due attention.