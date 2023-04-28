Crunchyroll Italy announces that from today, thanks to the collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment, a lot of music from Japan is also available on the streaming platform dedicated to the world of anime, in the form of music videos and real concerts. Among the selected artists it is possible to list the ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION, the brilliant green, Ikimonogakari, Porno Graffitti, UVERworld, FLOW, LiSA, BURNOUT SYNDROMES and many more.
Below the video you will find a partial list of the artists included. The music section of Crunchyroll can be reached from this address: www.crunchyroll.com/en/music.
- Airi Suzuki
- AKAIKO-EN
- Anemoneria
- anderlust
- CHiCO with HoneyWorks
- Co Shu Nie
- COALAMODE.
- Creepy Nuts
- DISH//
- Flower Flower
- Friends
- Group Tamashii
- Hitsujibungaku
- history
- Honeyworks
- Kalafina
- Kasarinchu
- Kenichi Asai
- Kuroneko
- Kylee
- Ling tosite for sure
- Moon Haruna
- Magokoro Brothers
- MEMAI SIREN
- Motoharu Sano
- Big world
- Myuk
- Nana Mori
- okazakitaiiku
- Orange Range
- panache!
- PELICAN FANCLUB
- Rina Sumioka
- Riri
- Rookiez Is Punk’d
- Runaar
- Ryokuoushoku Shakai
- Sayonara Ponytail
- We are
- Shinkuhorou
- skypeace
- Supercell
- the brilliant green
- Thinking Dogs
- TK from Ling tosite safe
- Tomoe Shinohara
- YUKI
- Yuuri
- Yuya Matsushita
Source: Crunchyroll
