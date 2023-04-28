Crunchyroll Italy announces that from today, thanks to the collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment, a lot of music from Japan is also available on the streaming platform dedicated to the world of anime, in the form of music videos and real concerts. Among the selected artists it is possible to list the ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION, the brilliant green, Ikimonogakari, Porno Graffitti, UVERworld, FLOW, LiSA, BURNOUT SYNDROMES and many more.

Below the video you will find a partial list of the artists included. The music section of Crunchyroll can be reached from this address: www.crunchyroll.com/en/music.

Airi Suzuki

AKAIKO-EN

Anemoneria

anderlust

CHiCO with HoneyWorks

Co Shu Nie

COALAMODE.

Creepy Nuts

DISH//

Flower Flower

Friends

Group Tamashii

Hitsujibungaku

history

Honeyworks

Kalafina

Kasarinchu

Kenichi Asai

Kuroneko

Kylee

Ling tosite for sure

Moon Haruna

Magokoro Brothers

MEMAI SIREN

Motoharu Sano

Big world

Myuk

Nana Mori

okazakitaiiku

Orange Range

panache!

PELICAN FANCLUB

Rina Sumioka

Riri

Rookiez Is Punk’d

Runaar

Ryokuoushoku Shakai

Sayonara Ponytail

We are

Shinkuhorou

skypeace

Supercell

the brilliant green

Thinking Dogs

TK from Ling tosite safe

Tomoe Shinohara

YUKI

Yuuri

Yuya Matsushita

Source: Crunchyroll