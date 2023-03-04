C’è Posta per Te 2023: previews and guests of the eighth episode, 4 March

Tonight, Saturday 4 March 2023, at 21.25 on Canale 5 the eighth episode of C’è Posta per Te will be broadcast, the historic program by Maria De Filippi born in 2000. In recent years, among the number of guests who made a surprise special, we saw actors such as: Claudio Amendola, Beppe Fiorello, Giorgio Panariello, Leonardo Pieraccioni, Gabriel Garko, Marco Bocci, Giulia Michelini and international stars such as Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Sean Penn, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Bradley Cooper, John Travolta, Dustin Hoffman, Patrick Dempsey, Robert De Niro and many others. Also this year we will find new exciting stories every Saturday evening in prime time on Canale 5. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews and guests

Tonight, during the eighth episode, there will be many exciting stories and guests much loved by Italian TV. But who are the postmen of C’è Posta per Te 2022? The invitations to participate were delivered by the postmen: Gianfranco Apicerni, Marcello Mordino, Chiara Carcano and Andrea Offredi and Giovanni Vescovo who toured the length and breadth of Italy and abroad on their bicycles.

During the sixth round of the people show hosted by Maria De Filippi, the stories of ordinary people will be told and we will see other guests. This week You’ve got mail for you will still be broadcast challenging the final of the Sanremo Festival. Touching and complicated or carefree and cheerful stories told by Maria De Filippi will be at the center of the evening full of strong emotions, reflections and unexpected encounters. In particular tonight we will see the singer Tiziano Ferro and the actors of Mare out Carmine Recano, James George And Kyshan Wilson.

Streaming and TV

Where to see C’è Posta per Te 2022 on live TV and live streaming? Maria De Filippi’s program, as always, will be broadcast on Saturday evening at 21.25 (approximately) on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity. It is, in fact, a completely free streaming platform.

To access it, just enter a password and a valid email without the obligation to pay any monthly or annual subscription. Another way to make up your appointments with the show, which will be conducted by Maria De Filippi, is to access WittyTV, again completely free.