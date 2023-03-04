Linda Caicedo prepares: Real Madrid vs. Alhama LIVE, ‘the debut match’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caicedo in Real Madrid.
The Colombian player would have her debut in the white team this Saturday.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Zero hour for the premiere of Linda Caicedo with the female Real Madrid would be todayas he starts as a substitute for the match against Alhama, on date 20 of the Spanish League, and is expected to have playing minutes.
Linda was presented on Friday of last week after signing her contract with the merengue club. This week she already did her first workouts. She was received by coach Alberto Toril himself and shared with her new teammates. Everything has been very fast. In just a few days, she already entered the call, as Real Madrid published yesterday on their social networks. Linda is among the 18 summoned for this engagement.
Follow the match live.
Live
Linda Caicedo starts as a substitute.
