Linda Caicedo prepares: Real Madrid vs. Alhama LIVE, ‘the debut match’

Zero hour for the premiere of Linda Caicedo with the female Real Madrid would be todayas he starts as a substitute for the match against Alhama, on date 20 of the Spanish League, and is expected to have playing minutes.

Linda was presented on Friday of last week after signing her contract with the merengue club. This week she already did her first workouts. She was received by coach Alberto Toril himself and shared with her new teammates. Everything has been very fast. In just a few days, she already entered the call, as Real Madrid published yesterday on their social networks. Linda is among the 18 summoned for this engagement.

