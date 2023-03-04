Sunday, March 5, 2023
Linda Caicedo prepares: Real Madrid vs. Alhama LIVE, ‘the debut match’

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Linda Caicedo prepares: Real Madrid vs. Alhama LIVE, 'the debut match'


Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo in Real Madrid.

Linda Caicedo in Real Madrid.

The Colombian player would have her debut in the white team this Saturday.

Zero hour for the premiere of Linda Caicedo with the female Real Madrid would be todayas he starts as a substitute for the match against Alhama, on date 20 of the Spanish League, and is expected to have playing minutes.

Linda was presented on Friday of last week after signing her contract with the merengue club. This week she already did her first workouts. She was received by coach Alberto Toril himself and shared with her new teammates. Everything has been very fast. In just a few days, she already entered the call, as Real Madrid published yesterday on their social networks. Linda is among the 18 summoned for this engagement.
SPORTS

