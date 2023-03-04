Ras al-Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received, at his palace in Saqr Bin Mohammed City, the Ras Al Khaimah Police Shooting Team, the winner of the first place in the annual Police Shooting Championship, within the competitions of the Ministry of Interior, and the “Al Qasimi” team. Rowing from the Rams Association for Folklore and Rowing, and the “Zelzal” rowing sailing team, on the occasion of their victory in the first places in the Abu Dhabi Rowing Boat Race and the Dalma Rowing Race in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, congratulated the sports achievements winners in the first places, in the presence of Brigadier General Abdullah Khamis Al Hadidi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

His Highness stressed that the achievement of the Ras Al Khaimah Police Shooting Team reflects the efficiency of the security teams in Ras Al Khaimah Police, and their readiness to enhance the security and safety of community members, and to preserve the economic, social and security gains achieved by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE.

His Highness also praised the high level with which the “Al Qasimi” and “Zelzal” teams appeared, and resulted in this heritage sporting achievement, which indicates that achieving victories comes with effort, perseverance and continuous training.

His Highness pointed out the importance of preserving the heritage of fathers and grandfathers and continuing to participate in various marine races that reflect the history and heritage of the emirate and the country.

For their part, the winners expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for his continuous support to the various sports teams in the emirate, and his constant encouragement to the people of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to participate in the various events, sports activities, and heritage marine races that are held in the UAE.