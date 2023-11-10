The deputy chairman of the Union parliamentary group, Johann Wadephul, criticizes Germany’s abstention from the UN resolution in an interview with the FAZ. He considers Foreign Minister Baerbock’s approach to be discouraged.

Mr. Member, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is traveling to the Middle East again, also to prevent a conflagration. How do you see Germany’s chances as a mediator in the conflict?

The chances are not particularly great. On the one hand, because German foreign policy and Ms. Baerbock herself have failed to get involved in the region in recent years. On the other hand, because the German position has become unclear. We must position ourselves very clearly on Israel’s side, as the Bundestag unanimously expressed after the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7th. The Foreign Minister and the Federal Government as a whole raised doubts about this position by abstaining from the vote on the Jordanian UN resolution. We left Israel alone there. For Israel, it is not just about repelling a terrorist attack, it is now very specifically about the existence of the state. When we talk about Israel’s security as our reason of state, we must therefore be clear.