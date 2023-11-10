Friday, November 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Car test | Finland’s cheapest new electric car comes from China – the MG4 is a functional basic car, but the rust inspector laughs

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Car test | Finland’s cheapest new electric car comes from China – the MG4 is a functional basic car, but the rust inspector laughs

The MG4 is an angry-looking monster. The car was photographed in the yard of Heinola’s Harjupaviljongi. Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

The reasonably priced MG4 offers a lot of value for money, but sometimes you have to be careful behind the wheel.

The Chinese crowding the electric car market. In particular, they want to sell MG cars to us now. MG is an old British brand that is now manufactured by the Chinese giant SAIC Motors. A “special batch” of these electric cars has been brought to Finland, and the cars are sold directly at the market price.

#Car #test #Finlands #cheapest #electric #car #China #MG4 #functional #basic #car #rust #inspector #laughs

See also  HS analysis Sami Itani finally wants an end to the Olympic Committee scandal - this extraordinary meeting is about
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Audio product discounts for Teufel Singles Day

Audio product discounts for Teufel Singles Day

Recommended

No Result
View All Result