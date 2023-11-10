Car test | Finland’s cheapest new electric car comes from China – the MG4 is a functional basic car, but the rust inspector laughs

The reasonably priced MG4 offers a lot of value for money, but sometimes you have to be careful behind the wheel.
The Chinese crowding the electric car market. In particular, they want to sell MG cars to us now. MG is an old British brand that is now manufactured by the Chinese giant SAIC Motors. A “special batch” of these electric cars has been brought to Finland, and the cars are sold directly at the market price.
#Car #test #Finlands #cheapest #electric #car #China #MG4 #functional #basic #car #rust #inspector #laughs