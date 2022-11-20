NNine months after the start of the Russian war in Ukraine, the Bundeswehr is in worse shape than before, according to defense experts. Doubts about the upgrading of the Bundeswehr for the defense of the country and the alliance do not only exist at the military base.

The sluggish implementation of parliamentary resolutions is also a concern for military commissioner Eva Högl (SPD). “We cannot allow ourselves to continue like this. The situation requires a change of direction, quickly and consistently,” she told the FAZ. Högl said the effort was there, “I’m afraid it won’t be enough.”

Criticism is also growing among members of the Bundestag. The deputy Union parliamentary group leader Johann Wadephul (CDU) sees the responsibility for the poor state of the armed forces with the social democratic minister Christine Lambrecht.

Nine months after the announcement of the special fund, it is depressing that the Ministry of Defense is failing to implement the necessary procurement measures, he said. “There is a lack of political will and leadership from Minister Lambrecht. Under their responsibility, the Bundeswehr is getting weaker instead of stronger every day. This is a fatal development right now.”







It is not only in the opposition that there is criticism of the lack of contracts and orders for armaments projects. The chairman of the Greens in the budget committee, Sebastian Schäfer, said: “After the proclamation of the change of era by the Federal Chancellor, proposals from the Ministry of Defense for the procurement of armaments are too long in coming. The money from the special fund is available but has not yet been used.”

A committee that is to advise on the procurement projects – such as combat aircraft and frigates as well as money for the digitization of the army – was only constituted on November 8th. The chairman of the committee, the SPD politician Wiebke Esdar, pointed out that an economic plan for the special fund was only available from the Ministry of Defense on November 11th. The committee is scheduled to meet for the first time in February.