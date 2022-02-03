Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Sweet unity: CSU boss Markus Söder (left) and CDU leader Friedrich Merz at Kirchsee south of Munich. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

Armin Laschet failed miserably as the Union’s candidate for chancellor in the fall. Who should compete for the CDU and CSU next time? Friedrich Merz and Markus Söder clarify the first details.

Munich/Berlin – Harmonious words fall in one go, as the Union of CDU and CSU * might have needed before the debacle in the 2021 federal election. Friedrich Merz*, new chairman of the big sister CDU, and Markus Söder*, boss of the little Bavarian sister, came together these days at the retreat of the CSU federal parliamentarians in Berlin.

“This joint parliamentary group is a treasure for us,” said Merz. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt, figuratively speaking, Söder’s right hand in the capital, spoke of “team play and power play”. Team play between the CDU and CSU, as the 51-year-old from Upper Bavaria called it, “and power play opposite the traffic light”. Before the exam, Dobrindt had spoken against the new federal government in an interview with the Munich Mercury* scolded.

Union of CDU and CSU: who will be the future candidate for chancellor – Friedrich Merz or Markus Söder?

Merz and Söder did it at the meeting in Berlin – also from a single source. The aim of the joint attacks was in particular traffic light Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD)*.

“It is a disaster that the Chancellor is obviously paralyzed and blocked in what he could possibly do, or at least should do,” said the 66-year-old Sauerland Merz. The 55-year-old Franke Söder advised the 63-year-old Hanseatic Scholz to seek advice from his predecessor Angela Merkel (67, CDU) on geopolitical issues. “What is Olaf Scholz actually doing?” Söder asked.

In the coming federal elections in 2025, one of the two, Merz or Söder, will challenge Scholz. This is what is expected within the Union after the chancellor candidate fiasco Armin Laschets* last fall. But which of the two politicians known as alpha animals is allowed to compete?

Chancellor candidate of the CDU and CSU? Friedrich Merz and Markus Söder want to decide “early”.

Will it be as spectacular as it was in spring 2021? According to ZDF’s “heute journal”, the two party leaders let it be known that this time a decision would be made early, possibly with the help of a committee, the report said. In any case, the mistakes of the “difficult 2021 with many mistakes” (Söder) will not be repeated, Merz and Söder said in unison. At the beginning of the year, on January 3rd, the two conservative politicians met together at Kirchsee, south of Munich, near Bad Tölz. Anyone who will give in to leadership issues within the Union in the future, and that also on the K question, must bring the future. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA