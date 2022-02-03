She got on the stage of the Ariston and made everyone smile: this is who Drusilla Foer is, Amadeus’ companion during the third evening

She took the stage of the Ariston debuting: “Listen Amedeo, you let me do the little valley. A hell”.

She made everyone smile, she wanted to sing into the microphone, but the host of the Italian Song Festival immediately stopped her, because he had to inform her that she would be his escort until the end of the evening.

Drusilla Foer is a character created by Gianluca Gori. A Alter ego become popular on the web. Her fame then spread to cinema and television and Amadeus chose her among the five co-hosts of Sanremo 2022.

Many of the Italian public, when they saw her on the Ariston stage tonight, wondered who she was. She is not a transvestite nor a drag queen, she is a character “en travesti“. This is a role designed for a stage or for being in front of the camera, which is played by a opposite sex artistor rather by Gianluca Gori.

Drusilla Foer is nothing more than a woman who transforms herself into a Tuscan photographer without make-up.

She is an actress, a singer, a writer and a web star who defines herself “an elderly showgirl“.

She shows herself with silver hair and with a refined and gentle manner, which makes her look like a noblewoman. And that’s exactly how the press likes to define her, but she has always been annoyed:

“I come from a privileged family, but I received an anti-bourgeois education that tends to be free”.

Drusilla was married to Herve Foerfrom which she took her surname and after staying widowhe never looked for love again.

They write me a lot of things, nice and even vulgar. I tell them that I am a widow and they put their souls in peace.

Drusilla Feor will be the co-host of Amadeus until the end of the third evening of the Sanremo 2022 Festival.