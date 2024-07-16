Are you planning to visit the Mexico City, Guadalajara or Cancun? Take advantage of the Volaris promotion with which you can enjoy an unmissable discount to or from these national destinations.

What is the Volaris promotion? If you travel to or from one of these three cities you can enjoy up to a 30% off, plus an additional 10% off If you are a member of v.club.

It is important to clarify that the discount applies exclusively to the airfare, so it is not valid on the Airport Use Fee (TUA), taxes or additional services and is only valid by entering the promotional code VLS40.

The promotion of Volaris expires on July 18, 2024, but it allows you to book trips from July 23 to October 31, 2024.

You should also know that in order for the discount to be applied to your flights you must make the purchase at the Volaris official website.

It is also important for you to know that the offer does not apply to groups larger than 10 people and is only valid for zero and basic reservations.

Volaris’ zero reservation allows you to travel with a personal item, whose size does not exceed 35x45x20 cm (that fits under the seat in front of you), Web check in 3 days before the flight departure, Vclub Membership, Vclub Welcome Electronic Credit and Accumulate SPIN Premia points.

However, the basic reservation offers you the personal item plus a carry-on bag whose measurements do not exceed 55x40x25 cm and which together do not exceed 15 kg, Web check-in 5 days before the flight departure, Advance your flight at the Airport and Accumulate SPIN Premia points.

So start packing your bags and take advantage of this Volaris promotion to discover Mexico City, Guadalajara or Cancun on your next vacation.