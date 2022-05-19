The Congress of Mexico City could deny the Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM) the extension requested this week for the cut, after it could be this month when the initiative to Brunette.

And it is that as he assured Carlos Hernandezthe deputy who proposed cutting five technical areas to the IECM, in order to reduce expenses, approval could be given this month, trusting that it will pass during this period and not the next, as requested by the agency.

“We are going to maintain this initiative and we hope, before the end of May, this initiative will be approved in the Congress of Mexico City. Why? Because that is what the people of the capital ask for: transparent, efficient and austere bodies”, he pointed out.

And it is that last Friday the president counselor of the IECM, Patricia Avendanorequested in a meeting with deputies of the Mexico City Congress time to carry out a technical analysis and determine the functionality of eliminating said areas, for which he requested from June, when the study would begin, to September, when the results would be delivered.

Likewise, during the delivery of his petition, Avendaño stressed that, if the Technical Inspection Units were to be eliminated; Linkage with External Organizations; Gender and Human Rights; and the Archive, Logistics and Attention to Decentralized Bodies Technique, as well as the Training and Development Center, to transfer its functions to other areas could cause what the budget cut in the electoral body of Gentlemanwhere there were problems with the Preliminary Results System in the middle of the election, which led to challenges and the dismissal of councillors.

Meanwhile, regarding the auditing at the Institute, Morena’s affirmed that it is something that the National Electoral Institute already carries out (INE), so the internal unit duplicates these functions.

This, despite the fact that on the same Friday the IECM counselor Ernest Ramos He stressed that the organization and its transparency would be put at risk with the disappearance of the Technical Control Unit.

“The INE attracts the control of parties and candidates, however, this unit continues to be maintained in the IECM itself. A second case is the Internal Control Body: it has three sub-control offices, too many,” said Hernández.