The report Deforestation Fronts 2021, made public by WWF, warns that deforestation has devastated 43 million hectares worldwide, which represents the surface of California. And all this, only in the last 13 years. It is not the first, and unfortunately it will not be the last, to warn about the scope and rate of global deforestation.

The issue concerns us, of course, and even more so as Europeans, since the EU is the second largest importer of deforestation after China. Here at Planeta Futuro we read last year the sad news that Europe is dedicated to destroying forests to manufacture… Underpants.

In this blog we have talked about different possible actions to promote reforestation. From surfing the web with Ecosia, to joining campaigns like the Trillion Tree Campaign or even donating money or time to associations like Semeurs de forêts, who dream of populating France with real forests and don’t want to dedicate themselves to creating tree factories, as is the usual practice.

What if, beyond promoting reforestation, we dedicated ourselves to curbing illegal and immoral logging, to denouncing arson? It is clear that the residents of the forest masses are the best placed to give the warning signal if the situation so requires. We read it recently in a forum titled Forests: the silent saviors. It says that forest areas managed by indigenous peoples are not only better conserved, but also absorb huge amounts of carbon from the atmosphere.

Thanks to new technologies from home we have weapons to act in defense of forests and jungles. Global Forest Watch is a web portal with mobile app that offers, by their own account, open data, the latest technology and the latest tools to empower people everywhere to better protect forests. And it’s free.

The system collects satellite images, as well as up-to-date scientific data on all the world’s forests, which allows detailed control and monitoring of the loss of forest mass on a global scale. Weekly deforestation alerts are created and sent, showing where tree cover is being lost in real time in the tropics. I did the test of clicking on the world map over Brazil. It appears to me that between November 2020 and May 14 of this year there have been more than 290 million deforestation alerts. Information as a weapon of power.

The Amazon Conservation Association (ACA) use these highly accurate alerts to monitor your territory. They can detect gold mining and illegal logging in protected areas in a matter of days. They quickly pass on the information to the competent authorities, who can act within 48 hours.

In your case, do you have a jungle or forest close to your heart and not necessarily close to your home? You don’t have to be an association, a politician or a journalist to access global information and find ways to stop the disaster. With Global Forest Watch anyone can monitor, report, pressure, alert, and everything from the armchair at home.

