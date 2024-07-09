If yesterday didn’t go so well for you, today there is another opportunity. May your plans be better organized by knowing what awaits you throughout this Tuesday according to the Weather forecast for today July 9, 2024 in Mexico City and State of Mexico.

The National Water Commission (WITH WATER), the National Meteorological System (SMN) agree with a panorama of Heavy rains in CDMX and very heavy rains in Edomex due to the activity of the Tropical Wave 8 in Mexico.

Although the rains will be heavy this day in the Mexican capital, these do not warrant severe weather conditions or risk alerts According to the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC), so far. The rains will start at 3:00 p.m. and end at 10:00 p.m. todayapproximately.

The local thermometer will show Temperatures between 18°C ​​and 22°C, with a maximum of 26°C after 3:00 p.m.As the day progresses on Tuesday, a hot environment is expected with mostly cloudy skies, occasional rain and showers.

More generally in the Valley of Mexico, made up of CDMX and Edomex, it is forecast Partly cloudy sky and cool weather with possible fog banks in high areas during the morningbeing cold in mountainous areas of the State of Mexico.

In the afternoon, A warm to temperate environment is expected, with cloudy skies, electrical discharges and possible hail..

Northeast winds of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h are expected. The minimum temperature forecast for Mexico City is 14 to 16 degrees Celsius and the maximum is 26 to 28 degrees.while in Toluca, State of Mexico, a minimum of 10 to 12 degrees and a maximum of 24 to 26 degrees are expected.