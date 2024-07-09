FC Barcelona are trying to seize opportunities from all sides this summer. The aim is for Hansi Flick to be able to put together a team that can compete with the best. The Blaugrana are also on the trail of a PSG player who has been highly sought after this summer.
While Barcelona seemed to have their priorities on the left flank of the attack, they are now in the race for a player for the midfield. The player in question is having an excellent Copa America 2024 and Barca are very interested in signing him. The latest midfielder to be linked with a possible move is Uruguayan Manuel Ugarte of PSG, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The youngster is having a strong showing at the 2024 Copa America in the United States and is said to be in the plans of the Spanish club. Unwanted in the French capital, Le 10 Sport reports that Barca could offer him a way out if he leaves PSG this summer.
The same source also points to Manchester City as a possible destination for Ugarte. For the moment, the Blaugrana board still has a big problem to solve.
Despite these rumours, it seems unlikely that Barcelona will be able to enter the bidding for Ugarte. PSG paid 60 million euros for the player last summer, signing him from Sporting de Portugal.
If the French club were to let the 23-year-old go, it would probably be for a higher fee. The Blaugrana’s financial situation forces them to prioritise their signings, and that does not include the signing of Ugarte at the moment.
