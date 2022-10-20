It was the perfect setting: a large field, with dimensions and infrastructure far superior to those of the charming Sánchez Luengo, located on the outskirts of El Algar, a town of 8,444 inhabitants. However, the confrontation between CD Algar and a First Division team will not be able to be played on that stage due to the replanting work that will take place at the Cartagonova Municipal Stadium.

The Albinegro club has agreed with La Liga since last August on the plan for the replanting of the stadium. Cartagena has to play the match against Málaga on matchday 14 on November 3 at 7:00 p.m. It will be quite a complex week, since four days before they will host Granada on the same stage.

The idea is that just after that game the work begins. Those from Carrión play three games in a row as visitors: they will visit the Anxo Carro de Lugo on the 7th, they will play the Copa del Rey the following weekend and, finally, they will go to Miranda de Ebro on the 19th or 20th. They will not return, for Therefore, to play a duel at home until November 27, when they will receive Eibar.

The grass will take at least three weeks to settle and that is why delaying the reseeding fifteen more days would cause its condition in the visit against the armera team to be very poor, which does not please the Albinegro club.

Nico Carrasco, in statements to ‘SER’, stated this Wednesday that his preferred alternative would be to play the tie at the Sánchez Luengo. David Bascuñana, coach from Algar, told LA VERDAD: «It is not nonsense to play in the town. When the regulation of the rule was changed, it should have been kept in the field of the lower team, as it happens in other countries such as England. I know there will be offers from the City Council and the Cartagena Football Club. If we have to go to Bilbao or Vigo we will go, our people will accompany us».