Information is from the UK Minister of Defence; According to him, Russians say there was a “technical problem”

UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday (Oct 20, 2022) that a Russian fighter jet launched a missile near an unarmed British plane. According to him, his country’s aircraft was patrolling international airspace over the Black Sea on September 29 when it was hit.

Wallace reported that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu sent a statement on October 10 saying that the Kremlin had investigated the incident and concluded that there had been “technical problem” on the Russian fighter. “They [russos] acknowledged that the incident took place in international airspace”, he said in Parliament, quoted by the newspaper guardian.

The minister detailed the incident: “On 29 September, an unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint, a civilian-style aircraft used on routine patrol over the Black Sea, interacted with 2 armed Russian SU-27 fighter jets.”.

According to him, “it is not uncommon for aircraft to be ‘shaded’”. But on that day,one of the SU-27 aircraft launched a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range”.

“The total interaction time between the Russian aircraft and the Rivet Joint was approximately 90 minutes. The patrol was completed and the aircraft returned to base”, declared.

Wallace said he stopped patrols shortly after the incident and informed allies. Then he ordered the resumption of activities in the Black Sea, but with an escort of fighter planes.