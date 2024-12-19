CCOO suspends the indefinite bus strike starting December 23

The union Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) has suspended the indefinite strike of urban and interurban bus drivers throughout Spain to demand the early retirement of workers in the sector, initially called for December 23, as announced by the union.

Thus, the final stretch of the strikes is suspended, which began last October and which were initially also called by the UGT union, which reached an agreement with the sector’s employers, in a mobilization that has sought to improve retirement conditions. early, due to the dangerous nature of the profession.

“The signing of the agreement by UGT with Confebus and Atuc, its abandonment of the strike, as well as the withdrawal of practically all minority, corporate or company unions that initially supported the call places us in a very different scenario than the one we existed when it was convened by the union action unit and simultaneously with other sectors involved, some of which have reached specific agreements,” the commissions explain in a statement.

“In this context, the CCOO State Highway and Logistics Sector, together with its territories, consider it essential to rethink mobilization strategies,” he assumes.

“It is very possible that” this implies “acting alone and exploring new formulas, formats to continue defending our demands,” adds the union organization.

For this reason, CCOO explains, it is “opportune to suspend the strike and dedicate the necessary time to reorganize our actions” and adds that its “commitment” to the need to implement “reducing coefficients at the retirement age” of workers is maintained. of transportation.