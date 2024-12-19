In just a few months, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a technology that is applied to more and more aspects of our lives, and yet, the vast majority of people do not know how to take advantage of all the tools it offers.

It is normal, this is due to the lack of training in this matter, however, There is no need to pay for courses that will teach us to go beyond ChatGPT and the like, and exploit all the advantages that this technology offers us. Microsoft is one of the main investors in OpenAI, and at the same time they work to develop their own AI, and that is why they want everyone to learn to use this technology, since no one doubts that this is going to be the great tool of the future. close, and even the present.

With this intention, Microsoft has been offering completely free courses for quite some time to begin your training in this technology, and Now they have just added up to 18 new courses on AI and also data analysiswhich not only stand out for being free, but also because They have certification that you can put on your resumesomething unusual considering that the cost of these is zero.

You can find the course package available on the platform Microsoft Learna free online space that offers learning resources. The company offers a program designed where The courses are for users with less knowledge, even people who have no training or experience, to others more advanced.

Although the courses have a theoretical component, the truth is that the practice predominates. To sign up, you just have to access Microsoft Learn, create a profile and start with the courses that most interest you or that you want to take. The training focuses on Microsoft Azure To learn the basics of cloud storage, Power BI for data analysis, Azure Machine Learning for machine learning with AI and Azure AI Services for language processing and computer vision.

These are the new 18 free courses with official certificate available in Microsoft Learn

Microsoft Azure fundamentals: management and use of Azure. Secure Networks: Learn how to configure networks with advanced security with AZ-500. Data analysis with Microsoft: use of advanced tools for insights. Protect IT resources: storage and database management with AZ-500. Manage identity and access: Control access to Microsoft accounts with AZ-500. Microsoft Azure Fundamentals: Cloud Basics. Microsoft Azure Fundamentals: Azure architecture and services. Introduction to Azure AI services: Exploring AI applications in Azure. Getting started with data engineering in Azure: introduction to data management. Natural language processing with Azure AI Services: development of solutions with AI. Data engineering with Azure Synapse Apache Spark Pools: advanced data processing. Prepare data for analysis with Power BI: data management strategies. Data Analysis Using Azure Synapse Serverless SQL Pools: Optimize Data Handling. Computer vision solutions with Azure AI Vision: AI applications for images. Azure Machine Learning: Introductory course to machine learning. Model data with Power BI: tools for visual analysis. How to configure Azure Machine Learning workspace: Advanced management of AI environments. Working with data in Azure Machine Learning: Practical use of data in AI.