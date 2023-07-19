CC OO denounced this Wednesday that it has detected an increase in contracting in fraud of law in the hospitality industry of the Region of Murcia, a sector that warns that in this summer period it lives “one of the moments of greatest activity in the community”, but also of greater legal uncertainty. According to the general secretary of the Federation of Services of Workers’ Commissions of the Region, Teresa Fuentes, “along with the increase in demand for labor there has also been an increase in complaints about contracts in fraud of law.”

«The cases are not new; the greater the number of contracts, the greater the fraud”, explained Fuentes, who explained that this situation occurs in two cases: contracts with fewer hours and non-compliance with the two days off per week. “We are finding high cases for 4 hours that in practice become 8 or more,” said the unionist.

In addition, Fuentes indicated that some businessmen have shown reluctance when it comes to paying the arrears as contemplated in the new agreement that the unions reached with the employers in mid-March. «Last Monday, July 10, the BORM finally published the Hospitality Agreement after years of union struggle. The union reminds the employers of the obligatory nature of compliance with what has been agreed and to the workers that it will be vigilant to denounce the breaches that are already being detected, “he said.

The General Secretary of Services of the CC OO expressed that she does not understand the attitude of some businessmen when they claim at the same time lack of personnel. “Low wages are the main reason why workers cannot be found,” she pointed out. Fuentes also called on the business community to comply with the recently approved legislation on Occupational Health due to thermal stress, especially at a time when heat waves occur, and urged workers and the general public to denounce breaches of which they are aware, in order to improve working conditions and dignify work.

Employer’s response



The Regional Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs (HoyTú), asked the CC OO Services Secretary to report to the Labor Inspectorate employers who break the regulations. «I miss names and surnames; if you know of a case, go to the Labor Inspectorate and report it; We will never support those who break the law,” said Jesús Jiménez, president of HoyTú.

Likewise, Jiménez justified and stressed that the law was established in July and that, therefore, late payments will be made on this month’s payroll. “There is no payroll problem, all arrears will be paid in the July payroll, just the month the new law came into force,” remarked the president of HoyTú, who believes that CC OO’s accusations have more to do with the electoral campaign than with reality.