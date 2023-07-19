Boca is in a trial period but cannot fail or leave opportunities along the way. Xeneize faces Barracas Central for the 32nd Final of the Argentine Cup, a tournament that is going to be crucial for the riverside team since it gives the champion the chance to qualify for next season’s Copa Libertadores, something that Boca is looking for since it is outside this classification zone in the Professional Football League (LPF) due to its irregular performance in this first half of the season.
More news and updates about Boca Juniors:
The team led by Jorge Almirón has just achieved an important result in the Bosque de la Plata after defeating Gimnasia 3-1 in what was one of the best matches since the new coach took over. A team was seen that was interested in leaving Boca’s shirt at the top and, mainly, the players showed that intensity that was so requested of them. From this match, the coach must build thinking about the future since he could not do it calmly due to the enormous number of injuries suffered by the squad during the entire first half of the 2023 semester.
Facing the duel against Barracas Central, which will be very important for the entire Ribera institution, these are the injured from Jorge Almirón’s squad who will not be present in the duel that will take place at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del estuary.
|
PLAYER
|
INJURY
|
FROM
|
UNTIL
|
Exequiel Zeballos
|
Knee injury
|
04/17/2023
|
07/23/2023
|
red frames
|
Calf muscle tear
|
06/29/2023
|
end of july
|
Oscar Romero
|
Muscle Discomfort
|
07/17/2023
|
waiting for studies
|
luca langoni
|
Muscle strain
|
06/07/2023
|
Undefined
It should be noted that Luis Advíncula is already available for Jorge Almirón as is Jorman Campuzano who is on the list of concentrates for this match. In addition, it should be mentioned that Lucas Blondel has already undergone a medical check-up and is close to signing his contract with the Xeneize team.
As for those suspended, for this Copa Argentina match, there is no player not available to play this match.
#Boca #injured #suspended #match #Barracas #Central #32nd #Final #Copa #Argentina
Leave a Reply