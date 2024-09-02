CBP One: What should I do once I get my appointment?

Due to long wait times and high demand, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) authoritiesfor its acronym in English), have strict guidelines for make an appointment through your app. That is why if you receive a confirmation, you must act immediately if you do not want to miss the opportunity.

According to the criteria of

The CBP One application is currently the only way available for foreigners who do not qualify to enter the United States through other alternatives to request an appointment with the immigration authorities and present your case.

To use it you need to download it for free, create a registration with all your personal information, including a photograph of your identification, and then you can begin requesting an interview.

Appointments with CBP can be requested at any of the eight ports of entry available. These are granted every day based on criteria such as the infrastructure and capacity of each of the areas and, according to the authorities, priority is given to those who have been waiting the longest.

Appointment confirmations are made through the same application. As read in the CBP guide, after your request, You will receive a notification when you have been assigned an interview and the message “Your confirmation is pending” will appear on your screen. In the app you will see details such as the deadline for confirmation, the port of entry where you must present yourself, and the date and time of your appointment.

Also, at the bottom, you will see How many hours and minutes do you have left to carry out the acceptance of your appointment?; if you don’t, it will be lost and you will have to keep trying.

It should be noted that Accepting the appointment is not the only step to confirm it. The system will give you a series of instructions, one of them, how to take a video of your face to verify your identity. After having carried out that process effectively, Check that all the information that appears is correct and click on “Schedule”. The system will show you a final confirmation window, select the “Yes, schedule” option.

Then your appointment details will appear and a pop-up window that you will need to press to confirm and for your appointment to be scheduled successfullyYou will be able to see all the information in the same application, or through the email address you provided when you registered.