Friday, June 9, 2023, 7:08 p.m.



Updated 7:33 p.m.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo begins to reveal his cards for next July 23. In his candidacy for Madrid, he will be accompanied by Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, one of the hard profiles of the PP who in the 2019 general elections topped the list for Barcelona for his positions against nationalism, and Borja Sémper, the current campaign spokesman for the PP.

The leader of the popular thus recovers the leader who defined herself as “a free verse”, who ended up confronting the previous leadership, being relieved as spokesperson in Congress and who has also shown her discrepancies with the current leadership. “I have differences with Feijóo, his ‘Catalan constitutionalism’ seems to me like a Galician”, Álvarez de Toledo came to acknowledge last September in an interview with ‘El Español’.

Sémper, a native of Irún and a benchmark in the fight against ETA, returned last January to the front line as the party’s campaign spokesperson for the regional and municipal elections in May, a position to which the deputy general secretary for Culture of the game. In the Basque Country, the PP has fewer options to win a seat, so Feijóo makes sure that he can collect his deputy act next August.

The Galician leader finalizes the lists with total secrecy while nerves are rampant in the match due to the question of whether or not he will opt for a high renovation. The uncertainty will only last two weeks because between June 14 and 19 the parties have to present their candidacies for Congress and the Senate at the provincial electoral boards.