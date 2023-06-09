Twenty-two people, including two children, were killed in a munitions explosion in Somalia, about 120 km south of the capital, Mogadishu, according to what the deputy commissioner of the region announced today, Friday.

“A catastrophe occurred near Qoryoley. Innocent children were killed in an explosion caused by mortar shells,” the official, Abdi Ahmed Ali, told a news conference.

The Somali government is fighting the Al-Shabaab militant group, which is linked to the Al Qaeda terrorist organization.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who returned to power in May 2022, declared a “total war” against the movement last September, and the government launched a military offensive with the support of the African Union force and US air strikes.

Over the past months, Somali forces have achieved great successes in efforts to eradicate the movement.