Sunday, May 14, 2023



Innovation, technology, professionalism and commitment to quality and sustainability support the success of the history of Grupo Caudal, a company specialized in the optimal and efficient production of drip irrigation systems for the agriculture and drinking water supply sector.

The technology developed by Grupo Caudal, compared to traditional irrigation systems, becomes the main ally for the water sector. Caudal’s innovative high-efficiency drip irrigation systems allow water consumption to be reduced by almost 40% and increase crop yields between 20% and 50%.

The company’s advances have had a satisfactory response among the activity sectors linked to water, which have embraced its technology aware of its advantages and benefits.

Data:

Company.

Flow Group

Address.

Autovía del Mediterráneo, KM 661, 30890. Puerto Lumbreras, Murcia.

Phone.

968 400 827

Web.

www.caudal.es

E-mail.

[email protected]

Convincing proof of this trajectory is the international projection that Grupo Caudal has achieved in recent years, the result of the union of a wide range of products and a more than efficient delivery service, which has made them leaders and global benchmarks in a very competitive sector. Currently, the company has a stable commercial presence in more than 12 countries.

At the same time, its presence in different fairs and international meetings reveals precisely this strategy of international consolidation. In all of them, Grupo Caudal exhibits an image of an innovative company committed to sustainability, aware that business development must be responsible with the environment, advancing in the constant development of energy saving and efficiency measures.

The contribution of sustainable and efficient solutions by Grupo Caudal responds to an ecological, economic and inclusive transition model towards a circular economy. It represents a great advance from the environmental point of view, not only due to the optimization of the use of water on which its activity is focused, but also when it comes to being exemplary in the way of production and consumption, reducing the impact that we generate in the environment. atmosphere. An example is the plastic transformation sector. In Europe, there are some 27,000 European companies that transform around 40 million tons of plastics per year, with an average energy consumption of 2.87 Mh per kg of plastic processed. These data give a good idea of ​​the importance of companies like Grupo Caudal when it comes to building a solid identity, based on innovation, technology and the optimal production of highly efficient drip irrigation systems.

In addition, in the company’s wide range of products you can also find the development of other types of pipes for drinking water conduction, the industrial sector and the telecommunications sector.

Grupo Caudal focuses its efforts on actions such as the implementation of a quality and environmental management system certified by AENOR and based on UNE-EN ISO 9001 and UNE-EN ISO 14001 standards. It also collaborates in voluntary management programs responsible as Operation Clean Sweep, a global initiative of the plastics industry to prevent the loss of pellets to the environment.

Another of the great efforts of the company is summed up in the correct management of waste. For this reason, Caudal allocates more than 90% of its waste to recovery operations and obtains recycled raw material from the reuse of part of the plastic waste as a strategy for circularity in the production process.

Concern about climate change has increased enormously in recent years due to the multiple negative consequences that are already being seen in the natural environment and in humans. Knowledge and awareness are essential to combat its effects. For this reason, strategies such as the one defended by Grupo Caudal are so necessary, based on the definition of objectives and the evaluation of results. “The countryside, the farmers, the planet, need us and we can only guarantee a sustainable future for future generations by acquiring firm and real commitments,” says María José Martínez, the company’s general director.