What a party in Venice

There is still a week left for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which will bring Formula 1 back to the Imola circuit, effectively inaugurating the long European Circus season. However, many of the protagonists of the premier category of motorsport are already in Italy.

TO Venice in fact it is taking place this weekend the lavish wedding between Chloe Stroll – sister of Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll and daughter of team owner Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll – and Australian snowboarder Scotty Jamesbronze medalist at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Witness Ricciardo

In addition to the Stroll family, the third Red Bull driver is particularly involved in the wedding we are celebrating in the lagoon city. Daniel Ricciardo. In fact, the Australian is a great friend of the groom and is one of his witnesses on this very special day. But there are not only different riders present at this great event. The former boss of Benetton and Renault, now the official ambassador of F1 in the world, Flavio Briatorehas in fact published on its Instagram profile some shots that certify how almost all the elite of the Circus are in Venice these days.

The ‘bosses’ of Formula 1

In fact, the Piedmontese manager went to the wedding of Lawrence Stroll’s daughter in the company of the current Formula 1 boss, Stefano Domenicaliand the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. With them also Toto’s wife, Susie Wolff, who from this year directs the new all-female championship organized by the Circus: the F1 Academy. A real one meeting between some of the most powerful characters of the past and present in the world of motorsportseven days after the resumption of ‘hostilities’ on the track.