Aeolian Islands, violent rain: mud everywhere. Bad weather chaos

Here Stromboli: catastrophe at dawn. Here, what was most feared has happened. The island of Strombolialready marked by the fire last May, was literally devastated by a massive storm which resulted in it landslide of pieces of mountain no longer held back by charred trees. At 5 this morning thunder, lightning and water. Then a noise dull and prolonged: no longer or not just the thunder but a threatening roar, the typical one of landslides and avalanches. A river from mud he came down from the slopes of the mountain, overwhelming walls, houses, streets and throwing motorbikes and taxis on the beach.

But now we need to take a step back, in May when a troupe of naive filmmakers authorized – by whom? – to create special effects during the shooting they lit a fire by igniting a fire which, fed by the libeccio wind, spread over the whole mountain, endangering people and things.

Only the ignorance of those who are not aware of the peculiarities of an island like Stromboliwho does not know the territory, its fragility and its balance, that he knows nothing winds, sea, volcanoes, basically just people presumptuous And arrogant can imagine making a gesture referred to this catastrophe today is the devastating and dramatic consequence. Now as then not the firefighters, but once again the Strombolani together with the many residents, waiting for institutional aid, have rolled up their sleeves to bring the island back to a semblance of livability. Now let’s go and lend a hand certain that the tenacity and love for this corner of paradise will return as always to its fascinating and wild splendor.

