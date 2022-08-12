Murad Al Masri (Dubai)

The new season of the Spanish Football League begins, amid calculations that suggest between “logic” and “artificial intelligence”, after an analysis of data based on artificial intelligence revealed that Real Madrid will retain its title for the second season in a row, while logic indicates that Barcelona will not be an easy competitor in The big deals that he concluded, although he has so far been delayed in the registration of all players due to the strict financial restrictions that are applied.

The Spanish League remains one of the most competitive European leagues in the world, although the two poles of “El Clasico” are always candidates for the title, but there is a different competition for special goals for each team in the table.

The upcoming “La Liga” season will undoubtedly be one of the most awaited seasons in decades, and as with every new season, “La Liga” welcomes a group of exciting new contracts. The big players, including the Polish star Robert Lewandowski, the Brazilian striker Rafinha and the French international player Jules Conde, in an attempt to regain the title from his eternal rival, joined the Belgian international Axel Witsel in the squad of coach Diego Simeone in Atletico Madrid, while Real Betis beat the competition from all over the world. Europe to include Italian international defender Luiz Felipe, and Sevilla added Isco, one of the most talented Spanish strikers of his generation.

New faces will not be confined to the field only, with a number of notable moves on the bench, to name but a few: Ernesto Valverde and Diego Martinez are just two of the coaches with a proven track record of success and will return to La Liga with Atlético Bilbao and Espanyol respectively, in When Gennaro Gijttuso, the World Cup winner and former coach of Milan and Napoli, took over at Valencia.

La Liga continues to boast the best rising stars in the game globally, with the likes of Jaffe, who is already a key player under Xavi at Barcelona, ​​the youngest player to ever represent Spain, and Eduardo Camavinga, the 19-year-old Real Madrid midfielder, the favorite. For the 2022 Golden Boy award, Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, a rising star from last season, and Alexander Isaacs, who is still 22 years old but already the main man in the front line for Real Sociedad striving for European success.

As with every new season, “La Liga” also welcomes three new teams in the 23/2022 season, namely: Almeria, Valladolid and Girona, where the ambitious Almeria returns with its Saudi owner Turki Al Sheikh, to the first division for the first time since 2015 after To be crowned champions of the second division, while the two emerging teams Valladolid and Girona will be more familiar with La Liga fans around the world after playing in the first division recently in 2021 and 2019 respectively, and Girona is armed with a large investment in it within the “City Football Group” group. Emirati.

With the first meeting of 380 matches to be held, tonight’s match between Osasuna and Seville will be held at the updated El Sadar stadium, which was voted to win the award for the best stadium in the world for 2021, and then the big matches will come dense and fast, successively within a short period. The historic Madrid derby between permanent rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be held next September as the first derby of the new season, and the Clasico, which combines Barcelona and Real Madrid in the most famous club matches in the history of world football, will return on the weekend of October 15, followed by the Seville derby confrontations. Historic and always fun Barcelona and Basque Country in November, December and January respectively.

Matches like this are a huge factor in making LaLiga the most followed domestic football league on social media, with over 160 million fans worldwide enjoying LaLiga content in 20 languages ​​across 17 different platforms.