Pescara is still holding back, making it 1-1 at home with Giugliano. External success for Crotone: 2-1 against Virtus Francavilla. Tomorrow evening at 20.30 the big match of Group B: Cesena hosts leaders Reggiana

Rich Sunday from 21 games, with all three groups involved. The round will end with the eagerly awaited postponement of Monday evening: facing Cesena and Reggiana, respectively second and first in group B, separated by only four points. More than 16 thousand spectators are expected at the Manuzzi, including the new president of the Lega Pro Matteo Marani. In the meantime, here is everything that happened in the Sunday program.

Group a — After eight games played on Saturday, two remained to complete the round. In Mantova, in front of 3,500 spectators, Vicenza wins hands down (6-2) thus remaining in the wake of the former with the second consecutive win: immediately behind for Pierobon’s goal, Modesto’s team reacts with Della Morte, Pasini and Stoppa, then – after he had shortened the former Padella – he closed the accounts with Ferrari (who also hit the post), Jimenez and Giacomelli. External blow also from Lecco (2-0), on the field of a very different Juventus Next Gen in the starting eleven compared to that of the cup: the goals in the final half, by Pinzauti (deflection to the side from a shot by Lepore) before the halftime and Mangni on the break on the credits. Right in Alessandria, Juventus Next Gen will host Vicenza on March 1 in the first leg of the Italian Cup final. The return to Minds on April 11th.

Group b — Waiting for the Monday night, Entella makes its own and shortens (at least for one night) its gap from the summit: the 3-0 over Montevarchi matures everything in the second half, Merkaj scores from the penalty spot, then the rookie Tomaselli ( arrived in January from AlbinoLeffe) and Zamparo’s trio. The Ligurians see their advantage over fourth place widening, rising to 13 points: Ancona in fact let themselves be stopped at 1-1 at Del Conero by Olbia, who took the lead with Ragatzu’s fantastic half bicycle kick – applauded by all the stadium at the time of substitution – and joined by Simonetti, with an assist from Melchiorri. Fifth place and fourth win in a row for Carrarese: 2-1 in comeback against Imolese, passed ahead with the usual Simeri (4 goals in 5 games) but always overturned in the first half by Della Latta’s equal and by the big plate on the fly by Capello on a left-handed assist by Zanon. Goalless Gubbio-Fiorenzuola, despite several chances on both fronts and the goal disallowed in the final by the Umbrians (offside by Nicolao). Rimini-Siena also ends 0-0: the Romagnoli haven’t won at home for over two months and in the end they make up for a good point, considering the risks run by Zaccagno’s goal on the three woodwork hits by Meli (two on the same shot, in the first half ). Lucchese returned to success after six rounds: and they did it with a clear 3-0 at Vis Pesaro, unleashing themselves after the interval with Bruzzaniti, Tiritiello and a splendid free-kick from Di Quinzio. Bitter debut for Maurizio Lauro on the Alessandria bench, beaten (1-0, the usual Diakite) by Torres who thus wins again in Sassari after three and a half months. In Recanatese, Sbaffo’s goal (1-0) was enough to overcome Pontedera by winning three very precious points in terms of salvation. See also The 4 hits and the error of Chivas in his match against America in the National Classic

Group C — After the incident in Viterbo, Catanzaro resumed racing as they did for the entire season: the ferocious 6-0 against Monopoli put things back in order for Vivarini’s team, their fifteenth success in as many games played in his stadium. Iemmello scored – more and more top scorer, first center after just 35” of play – and Vandeputte with two braces, then also Biasci and the latest arrival Brignola who scored Sunday’s goal by himself getting up the ball in the run and then kicking accident flight. The lead over second place remains 10 points, because Crotone – for the first time led on the bench by Lamberto Zauli – wins in Francavilla (2-1) at the end of a hard-fought game: the goals are all in the second half, Cisco responds to the first D’Ursi’s guest advantage but then it’s Gomez from the penalty spot who fixes the result (Virtus hadn’t lost at home in eight games). Only equal to the Adriatic (1-1) for Pescara with Giugliano: Colombo’s team find the goal and go ahead with Merola at the start of the second half, find themselves in ten for the red light aimed at goalkeeper Plizzari and are joined in the final by Sorrentino , in scrum after developing a corner. At minus five from third place there is now Foggia, who put the disappointment of the cup elimination behind them in the best possible way: at Zaccheria they finished 3-0 against a dull Juve Stabia, pierced in the second half by Costa, Ogunsey and Petermann. Avellino instead collapses, five goals conceded in the last two games: at Partenio-Lombardi the regenerated Viterbese celebrates with merit (2-0), thanks to two goals from centre-forward Marotta. Cerignola returns with a point from the away game in Taranto, a match without goals but in the highlights a great save by the home goalkeeper Vannucchi on D’Andrea and the protests of Capuano for a contact in the area between Blondett and Rossetti not judged foul. Sunday smiles at the Basilicata: Picerno is increasingly solid in the playoff area after the success over Latina (1-0) signed by Golfo at the start with an assist from Ceccarelli (in the second half, guests protested for a touch of the hand in the area by Pagliai deemed non-error). The same result also for Potenza, which passes thanks to Hadziosmanovic (1-0) in the safety clash on the Turris field – sent to retreat after the defeat – and consolidates Raffaele’s bench. At Franco Scoglio Messina fails to overcome Fidelis Andria, who remain last in the standings: the 0-0 holds even after the great opportunity failed at the start of the second half by Curiale, capable of not hitting the empty goal from inside the area small. Back to winning away from home – they hadn’t managed it since October – Gelbison, who only needed Uliano’s goal to overcome Monterosi who finished in double numerical inferiority. See also F1 | McLaren: Norris' MCL36 has a ... different mouth

February 19, 2023 (change February 19, 2023 | 22:57)

