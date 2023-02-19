Oaxaca. In the Oaxaca-Cuacopalan highwaya bus carrying migrants lost control at the height of the Calapa Bridge, collided and overturned, leaving a balance preliminary report of 15 people dead and more than 30 injuredaccording to the authorities.

Federal Roads and Bridges (Capufe) personnel assisted the people who were injured and requested the reinforcement of relief corporations to care for the victims of the accident.

Still The final balance of this tragic event in Oaxaca has not been specified, but investigations have already begun to determine the causes of the accident.

These types of accidents are unfortunately common in Mexico, where migrants often use informal bus services to move across the country in search of a better life.

The authorities have expressed their solidarity with the families of the victims and have reiterated their commitment to work to guarantee the safety and well-being of migrants in Mexico.

We recommend you read:

This sad incident is a reminder of the importance of continuing to work on the prevention of traffic accidents on the country’s roads, especially in the passenger transportation.