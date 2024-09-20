THE catsyou know, they are absolutely the most loved animals on the web: for this reason, we should not be surprised if the developers decide to give the cute felines a leading role within numerous video games. Among the most famous examples in this sense we certainly have the candidate game of the year 2022 StrayOf Annapurnabut we must also mention the saga of Cat Questrecently returned to the market with the third chapter. What we are going to review today is in fact Cat Quest IIIRPG adventure by The Gentlebros that promises to transform us into the most adorable pirates in the world. The one we are talking about in this article is the PS5 version of the game.

A mission for real sea cats

The plot of Cat Quest III is short and rather simple.: we impersonate a furry one Seekerwhich term within the game world refers to figures that are predestined totreasure finding thanks to some special powers that allow them to have a clearer vision of the world around them. With our protagonist, accompanied by a now traditional spirit guide, we will have to find out where it is The Treasure of the North Stara legendary pirate treasure that is in fact coveted by more than one rival pirate gang.

Completing Cat Quest III 100% won’t take you a lot of hours: as we said at the beginning, the main campaign isn’t particularly long and the world of game to explore is rather small. So, in summary, know that it is possible to complete the title in its entirety in just under 10 hours.

An unmistakable and adaptable style

Once we have completed a very short tutorial, we will have the opportunity to fully explore the small game world. Cat Quest III is structured in RPG form inside a 2.5D Open World-like. in short, we move within a game world made up of sprites and two-dimensional environments but doing so as if we were in a three-dimensional universe.

This is certainly not a new setting for the saga, as since the first chapter, the Cat Quest series has managed to make people talk about it precisely because of this original idea, but we certainly note how, especially in this chapter, this setting manages to make the game adaptable to many situations. In fact, we will find ourselves in situations where the 2D counterpart is exploited more or, on the contrary, the 3D one, without either one being inserted in a forced manner.

Let’s take up the meow gun!

As for the gameplay of the game, we are faced with a real-time action RPG within which we have to carry out a large number of fightsboth against common enemies and against real ones boss.

Our kitten can dodge, use long range weapons like guns and weapons for hand-to-hand combat, like swords. The title also allows us to make use of a series of magic which allow us to summon fireballs, lightning, heal ourselves and more, but using a particular type of energy which, with use, tends to discharge.

The title it is not characterized so from a large variety in the process of combat: this will be practically the same from the beginning to the end of our adventure, although there are weapon classes that allow for some changes, especially regarding melee combat.

Let’s not be fooled by the graphics and the very playful general setting: Entering a fight at the wrong time will lead to an inevitable Game Over.. Cat Quest 3 is not a game designed for those who simply want to go on their way and kill everything they find: getting the right spells, leveling up and applying good equipment between weapons and armor will be essential to face the most difficult obstacles of the Cattraibi. We can sum up by saying that, more than being severe, Cat Quest 3, at least in its normal mode, is a fair and sufficiently balanced game.

A world of cat-like play

The game world it is definitely the icing on the cake of our experience: although there is not a great variety among the proposed settings, these are inhabited by cute and original characters which will remain in our hearts and will allow us to complete a good amount of secondary missions that will prove particularly useful for improving our character.

Within the game we can explore dungeons and caves, complete environmental puzzles and defeat bosses of various kinds. variety and theoriginality of the contents present in Cat Quest III has given us really impressedthis is because each game element is treated as a piece in itself, has its own purpose and a precise identity of its own.

We’ll give you a technical example: in one of the first game settings, we will be comforted with deception inside a cave and we will have to fight against a criminal who will try to trap us. At the end of the fight we will be able to obtain all his equipment. Very often, during the adventure, we will end up in these situations that will make us understand that the level of attention to detail is, in short, quite high.

A “scratchy” style

The graphic style of the game is simple, caricatural And fun to watch: the colors and character design give freshness and playfulness to the game environment. The soundtracks also play an important role in this: the songs the selected ones are few but definitely effective.

The title has no technical problems neither in the single player phase nor in the local multiplayer phasewhich allows us to play together with a friend of ours in the role of a second kitten. Cat Quest III has also been translated into Italianwith a translation that reflects in a manner faithful and attentive the spirit of the title: puns regarding the world of cats and mice, let’s face it, are plentiful, making us smile quite a bit.