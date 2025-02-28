The Amadeus company has won 1,258 million euros in 2024, 19.6% more than the previous year, with two digit increases in its main magnitudes. Specifically, annual income grew by 12.9% (6,141.7 million), EBITDA increased by 13.2% (2,335.1 million euros), the exploitation benefit expanded 18.2% (1,634.9 million) and the adjusted benefit improved 19.9% ​​(1,347.9 million). Also the promotion of the available cash flow rebounded 15.9% year -on -year up to 1,334.8 million euros, in order to set the net debt at 2,111.3 million euros, 29% less than in 2023 and equivalent to 0.91 times the EBITDA of the previous twelve months.

The technology company specialized in airline services, hotels and travel agencies distributed its business as follows: air distribution sales were encrypted at 2,945.7 million, 10.9% that in 2023; The revenue of technological solutions for the air industry reached 2,204.7 million euros, with interannual improvements 15.8%. In turn, hotels and other solutions grew by 12.3%, up to 991.3 million euros.

The business of Air distribution Collect the fruits of the highest volumes as of the increase in reserve income growth rates. Thus, in the fourth quarter, reserves processed through Amadeus Travel Platform experienced a growth of 9.0% year -on -year and reserve income also increased, with a 4.6% growth compared to the previous year.

In the area of Technological solutions for air industry The increase in embarked passengers in technological solutions for airlines was appreciated, as well as the increase in embarked passenger income and the greater presence of technological solutions for airports. The embarked passengers increased by 10.9%, thanks to the growth of world air traffic and the positive impact of customer implementations in 2023 and 2024. Two weeks ago, Amadeus announced that Air France-KLM has hired Amadeus Neviothe new portfolio of modular technological solutions for airlines based on open technology and artificial intelligence (AI), so Air France-KLM joins British Airways, Saudia and Finnair, who had already hired Nevio.

In the business of Hotels and other solutions, Billing increased by 12.3%, thanks to two -digit growth rates during the period both in hotels and payments. Among other milestones, MGM Resorts International completed the implementation of Amadeus Central Reservation System (Acrs), Amadeus’s latest solution for the hotel sector.

CEO assessment

Luis Maroto, CEO of Amadeus, positively valued the results of last year, an exercise in which the company demonstrated “its solidity with a two -digit growth and increased profitability, thanks to the impulse of all business areas.” These accounts allow the Spanish group to announce a new shares repurchase program for a maximum amount of 1.3 billion euroswhich will be executed throughout the next 12 months.

With a view to the immediate future, Maroto adds, “Amadeus starts 2025 with short-term growth prospects and onwards. Advances in our NDC strategy and the hiring of Amadeus Nevio by Air France-KLM demonstrate our continuous commitment to the transformation of the travel sector.”